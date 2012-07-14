So Mischievous

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
more sketches for Cheeky Chili Company. At this point I'm trying to distance his expression from the original pure bliss mode and bring in more of a personality on par with characters like Calvin, Sid, or Dash. Let me know which one is your favorite!