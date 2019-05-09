Virtual Jewelry Store Onboarding - Daily UI 023

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Virtual jewelry store would enable customers to try on jewelry online by uploading their photos and choosing the jewelry.
I designed illustrations using an iPad Pro and Procreate app, and the UI is designed using Sketch app.
I'd love to hear some feedback! Press L to show some love :)
P.S. Let's collaborate if you are interested to bring this startup idea into life.