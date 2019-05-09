Taras Migulko

Java Script 3d charts mobile app product page

Taras Migulko
Taras Migulko
Hire Me
  • Save
Java Script 3d charts mobile app product page red aftereffects transition productpage footer design vector graphs data ios download button download javascript shape chart graph appliction app mobile motion animation
Download color palette

Hey! Designers and developers.

Please check my latest animation design idea to build an application that helps to build nice 3d graphs for any type of work and presentations.

Please let me know your thoughts and ideas!

************
Don't forget to add ❤️ and follow me and our team!
************

Facebook | Twitter | Pinterest | Linkedin | Instagram

Taras Migulko
Taras Migulko
💌 hey@migulko•cz
Hire Me

More by Taras Migulko

View profile
    • Like