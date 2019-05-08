MAG Civil Works | Corporate Identity | KSA

http://www.mahmoudsayed.com/brand-identity-mag.html

MAG is A construction company – General contractor. in Saudi Arabia

They wanted to deliver the modernism, Innovation and adopting new technology, the spirit and the hard work of the workers and Gained the trust of customers along the years, and i achieved that in the Logo by drawing a building with these end to end curvy lines.

After that came along the Brand Guidelines, Stationary, Company Profile, Pre Qualifications, Outdoor Banners.