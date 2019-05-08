Ethan Fender

State Stamps 2019

Ethan Fender
Ethan Fender
Hire Me
  • Save
State Stamps 2019 postage nature illustration stamps
Download color palette

Stamp favorites for 2019 so far. I spend my free time recreating this project in 2016. These versions scale to size better than the old ones. I'm looking forward to sharing all 50 of the latest stamp designs!

View all tags
Posted on May 8, 2019
Ethan Fender
Ethan Fender
Hello, and welcome!
Hire Me

More by Ethan Fender

View profile
    • Like