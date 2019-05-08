Disney's Hollywood Studios Logo Design

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Inspired by the recent 30th Anniversary of #Disney ‘s Hollywood Studios - as an exercise in design - I decided to create my own version of a new logo for the park as if I had been hired to do the job. The results are here. It was a lot of fun creating something just for the pure joy of designing.
Now back to work!