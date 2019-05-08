Simian Brothers Creative

Disney's Hollywood Studios Logo Design

Disney's Hollywood Studios Logo Design theme park design imagineering theme park mickey mouse toy story star wars hollywood studios wdw branding walt disney world disney world walt disney disney hollywood design logo design logos graphic design logo graphic design graphic design
Inspired by the recent 30th Anniversary of #Disney ‘s Hollywood Studios - as an exercise in design - I decided to create my own version of a new logo for the park as if I had been hired to do the job. The results are here. It was a lot of fun creating something just for the pure joy of designing.
Now back to work!

