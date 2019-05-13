Motion Logos

Trending designs to inspire you
A logo design exploration for Motion - upcoming UK sports supplement brand.
Mostly based on: Movement, Motion, Flow, Performance, Progress, Letter M, Energy.
Your favorite? :)
Stay tuned for the final version, currently in development!