Motion Logo letter m performance yellow brand identity branding brand logo supplement sports sport thunder abstract geometric energy flow movement motion

Thunder Motion Logo
Thunder Motion Logo

Thunder Motion Logo

(concept for sale)
After we've finalized the naming process for Motion - upcoming UK sports supplement brand, we are currently working on a logo and visual identity system for them.

Wanted to pursue minimalist direction, to have something memorable and easily applied to their brand elements and packaging.

Stay tuned! Appreciate your feedback :)

