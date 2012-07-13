Shoebox App Icon

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
App icon created for a shoe-focused app. I'm not mentioning the name of the app because I don't want to ruin their SEO, but it starts with "un" and ends with "laced."
The client wanted to focus specifically on an awesome shoe as part of the icon. So many people have done this thing before where they just show the laces of a shoe, so I thought it'd be a fun challenge to draw the whole shoe.
While the intricate details of the shoe are lost at smaller sizes, the shoe is drawn such that it is still clear what you're looking at, as I've exaggerated certain elements for clarity's sake.
App available here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/app/unlaced/id353432573?mt=8&ls=1