Shaun Malinowski

Button No. 2

Shaun Malinowski
Shaun Malinowski
  • Save
Button No. 2 button illustration vintage
Download color palette

Here's the second button in the bunch. 2 more left and the set is el finishedo.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 13, 2012
Shaun Malinowski
Shaun Malinowski

More by Shaun Malinowski

View profile
    • Like