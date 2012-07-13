Contact Form Peek

Terra Spitzner

Working on my new website (finally!) Here's a little peek at the contact form... dead simple.

The fabulous icons are *not* designed by me, they are Geomicons. Please go here and purchase them because they're rad. (:

Posted on Jul 13, 2012
