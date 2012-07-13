Erin Potter

Smug Vector WIP

Erin Potter
Erin Potter
  • Save
Smug Vector WIP
Download color palette

coming a along. experimenting with colors. I tend to over analyze and second guess myself, so things take me a little longer to do.

1b65f7f4ffbcb6c8a1d2f35957cb4c71
Rebound of
Smug Pops
By Erin Potter
Posted on Jul 13, 2012
Erin Potter
Erin Potter

More by Erin Potter

View profile
    • Like