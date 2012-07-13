Dunwich Type Founders

Oldstyle prototype

Dunwich Type Founders
Dunwich Type Founders
  • Save
Oldstyle prototype typography typeface font type design lettering
Download color palette

Part of a prototype I whipped up today.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 13, 2012
Dunwich Type Founders
Dunwich Type Founders

More by Dunwich Type Founders

View profile
    • Like