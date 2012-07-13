🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Another piece from the "Dark Worlds" series painted by me for my iOS "HAMMER04" game propaganda. This story happened in the "World 3:1" - a place where all tv nightmares come to life and hunt brainless tv zombies like yourself. Only one weapon can change the channel (and this weapon is shaped like a hammer). Batteries included.
Facebook: http://facebook.com/HAMMER04game
@Twitter: http://twitter.com/HAMMER04game