Another piece from the "Dark Worlds" series painted by me for my iOS "HAMMER04" game propaganda. This story happened in the "World 3:1" - a place where all tv nightmares come to life and hunt brainless tv zombies like yourself. Only one weapon can change the channel (and this weapon is shaped like a hammer). Batteries included.

