TV Zombie

TV Zombie zombie horror electricity hammer04 hit character ios game
Another piece from the "Dark Worlds" series painted by me for my iOS "HAMMER04" game propaganda. This story happened in the "World 3:1" - a place where all tv nightmares come to life and hunt brainless tv zombies like yourself. Only one weapon can change the channel (and this weapon is shaped like a hammer). Batteries included.

Posted on Jul 13, 2012
