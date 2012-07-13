Sports badge - warmup exercises #4

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Totally inspired by the sports branding of @fraserdavidson and @bobschultz as well as the insanely good warmup sketches of Joe Vriens (http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bfUbiGAqXIs) I've set myself a creative task to be undertaken each morning.
Working through the alphabet I'll be creating a fictional team badge for each letter - here's instalment number 4 - "D".
http://d13design.co.uk/a-to-z