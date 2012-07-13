Jen Myers

Jodi & Jim

Jodi & Jim web design wedding one page retro font
My friends Jodi and Jim are getting married in an independent, vintage movie theater this fall, so I made them a little website as a gift.

http://www.jodiandjim.com

Posted on Jul 13, 2012
