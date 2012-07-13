Alex Lockwood

Nyan Cat

Nyan Cat cat 8bit texture nyan cat pixel art editorial illustration
High above the skies of Pixel City, Nyan Cat flies his way into a soon-to-be-published magazine.

Rebound of
Pixel City closeup
By Alex Lockwood
Posted on Jul 13, 2012
