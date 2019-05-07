Dan Lehman

Bubblegum Jungle

Bubblegum Jungle calming exotic pattern wild plants femenine pink bubblegum jungle flat soft
Jungle plants created in Adobe Illustrator for a thing.

Posted on May 7, 2019
Branding, Illustration, & Packaging
