Joe Bauldoff

PP — Logo Design Concept

Joe Bauldoff
Joe Bauldoff
  • Save
PP — Logo Design Concept red scales law unfortunate initials
Download color palette

Logo concept for an online provider of organizational/CMS/marketing services specifically for law offices. A very simple, geometric mark that includes the highly abstracted scales of justice. I need to adjust some of the spacing. I'm not yet content with the letter stylization, but I am generally happy with the direction.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 13, 2012
Joe Bauldoff
Joe Bauldoff

More by Joe Bauldoff

View profile
    • Like