was the craft lady at a camp last week for kids in the foster care system. this piece comes out of that experience and is for an upcoming gallery show titled "restorers."

the 24 kids we had at camp are wards of the state and therefore we are unable to keep any photos of their faces. i view camp as an opportunity to cherish and love on kids who are "faceless" or overlooked and neglected.

Posted on Jul 13, 2012
