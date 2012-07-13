Francisco Inchauste

App Icon v2

Francisco Inchauste
Francisco Inchauste
  • Save
App Icon v2 yellow orange light. purple ios icon app
Download color palette

I screwed up my last shot a little. I had to rebound the tweak before it ruined my day.

5f0fe2a6d98a7620332ab41020324b49
Rebound of
App Icon
By Francisco Inchauste
View all tags
Posted on Jul 13, 2012
Francisco Inchauste
Francisco Inchauste

More by Francisco Inchauste

View profile
    • Like