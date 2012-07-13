Branson Pierce

Branson Pierce
Branson Pierce
Rate Us
"Rate Your Experience With Us" feature as the final screen for an iPhone app we're rolling out soon.

Rebound of
Progress Bar
By Branson Pierce
Posted on Jul 13, 2012
Branson Pierce
Branson Pierce
Product, Design, Strategy
