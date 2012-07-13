Joshua Tucker

Merge iMessage Conversations

iOS currently separates each iMessage address conversation, even from the same contact, into its own thread. I propose that all messages from a user, text message or iMessage, should be merged into one thread. Each change in iMessage address will be displayed within the conversation thread, similarly to how Messages shows when you switch from text message to iMessage (or vice versa).

More information on my Tumblr -- Merge iMessage Conversations

Posted on Jul 13, 2012
