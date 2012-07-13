🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
iOS currently separates each iMessage address conversation, even from the same contact, into its own thread. I propose that all messages from a user, text message or iMessage, should be merged into one thread. Each change in iMessage address will be displayed within the conversation thread, similarly to how Messages shows when you switch from text message to iMessage (or vice versa).
More information on my Tumblr -- Merge iMessage Conversations