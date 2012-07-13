Unis Vers Sourds - Logo branding

Hendrick Rolandez

branding unis vers sourds logo association
"Unis Vers Sourds" french association for the deaf & hearing impaired - Logo - 2012.


Art Direction & Branding.

Posted on Jul 13, 2012
