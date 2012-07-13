Ramon Thompson

R Wing: Happy Accident

R Wing: Happy Accident logo
Ha! Happy Accident; I added a stroke just to see what it would look like and BOOM (I've never done this before so excuse the newb excitement)!

Rebound of
R Wing
Posted on Jul 13, 2012
