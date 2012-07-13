Ramon Thompson

R Wing

Ramon Thompson
Ramon Thompson
  • Save
R Wing logo
Download color palette

I've got it in illustrator! Now...what to do with it? I'm imagining shading of some sort, little awesome details. Definitely outside of my comfort zone!

Ee016514c5aa393fb729af23d39ad760
Rebound of
Personal branding: v2
By Ramon Thompson
View all tags
Posted on Jul 13, 2012
Ramon Thompson
Ramon Thompson

More by Ramon Thompson

View profile
    • Like