Mpumelelo Macu

Thesis Social Jam Session

Mpumelelo Macu
Mpumelelo Macu
  • Save
Thesis Social Jam Session poster illustration
Download color palette

This is a graphic i designed for a poster I'm designing for Thesis Lifestyle.

Follow me on twitter for more updates on this project.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 13, 2012
Mpumelelo Macu
Mpumelelo Macu

More by Mpumelelo Macu

View profile
    • Like