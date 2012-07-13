Thomas Davis

Cinema 4D Robotic Hand Rig 2

Thomas Davis
Thomas Davis
  • Save
Cinema 4D Robotic Hand Rig 2 cinema 4d 3d robot rig
Download color palette

Textures aren't quite right but it was more about experimenting with rigging & IK within cinema 4D.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 13, 2012
Thomas Davis
Thomas Davis

More by Thomas Davis

View profile
    • Like