Zara Picken

Homes & Antiques - San Francisco map

Zara Picken
Zara Picken
  • Save
Homes & Antiques - San Francisco map art design illustration map usa san francisco antiques mouse pope taco dress wig book cocktail
Download color palette

It’s been a busy few weeks for me but I thought I’d do a quick update to prove I’m still here. Hello!

Here’s another map for the great people at Homes & Antiques magazine. This month the location is San Francisco. The map draws attention to places of interest and antiques hotspots.

And yes, that is a mouse dressed like the Pope (to be found at Paxton Gate).

Zara Picken
Zara Picken

More by Zara Picken

View profile
    • Like