Ramadhan Mubarak 1433AH

Every year for the past 4 years now I have been designing a piece to welcome one of the blessed months (Ramadhan) of our Islamic year. This piece is inspired by vintage (which I seem to be obsessed with) and henna flourishes.
I usually post my sketches then the final but I was too excited to get it finished to post the sketch so here is a .gif of both. The flourishes were only drawn on the left side and then I mirrored them in photoshop. I realised that two of my top points are missing a glow (woops!).
See a close up and my previous Ramadhan posters here.
Posted a full Case Study on my website