3D interior IOS Icon

3D interior IOS Icon 3d ios icon 3dsmax vray realistic furniture iphone ipad ui 3d icon
I saw this shot http://dribbble.com/shots/637516-Icon-for-furniture-app , and i was inspired to make my own :) made in 3ds max 2012 and vray.. really enjoyed making it :)

Higher res on http://fav.me/d577me1 :)

Posted on Jul 13, 2012
