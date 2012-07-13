Sam Valentino

Giant Cookie

Sam Valentino
Sam Valentino
  • Save
Giant Cookie computer art illustrator vector cookie cook book
Download color palette

Just a rebound shot to the great Cookie Monster pic by komiyama.com.br - a different threatening cookie I did for a cook book.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 13, 2012
Sam Valentino
Sam Valentino

More by Sam Valentino

View profile
    • Like