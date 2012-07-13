Tim Foster

Tuna Charter Logo (Development)

Tuna Charter Logo (Development) logo icon fish tuna illustration texture water
Logo in the works for a Tuna Charter company, this is the 1 of 3 options. A dynamic identity that portrays the excitement the customers feel when they fish. The logo will be used online, in promotional materials and apparel. More to come.

Posted on Jul 13, 2012
