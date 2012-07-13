Meg Heaton

Minneapolis Downtown Improvement District website

Meg Heaton
Meg Heaton
  • Save
Minneapolis Downtown Improvement District website minneapolis web
Download color palette

Snap from the homepage. Worked with @Phalen Elonich on the design.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 13, 2012
Meg Heaton
Meg Heaton

More by Meg Heaton

View profile
    • Like