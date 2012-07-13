First Broadcast

Vintage 1930's Desk

First Broadcast
First Broadcast
  • Save
Vintage 1930's Desk illustration chair illustrator vector green brown vintage 1930
Download color palette

A very hastily illustrated 1930's desk. I just liked the look of it so I drew it :-).

I will add shading and what not at a later date when I get time

View all tags
Posted on Jul 13, 2012
First Broadcast
First Broadcast

More by First Broadcast

View profile
    • Like