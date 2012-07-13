Brandon Harrison

RAS Final Logo
Thanks to everyone's suggestions I made a custom "R" & "S" and it's so much better now! I also rounded the corners subtly to warm it up just a bit. Really happy with how this turned out.

Rebound of
Ryan A Stadler (RAS) - Concept 2
Posted on Jul 13, 2012
