Jonathan Schulz

Upcoming project logo

Jonathan Schulz
Jonathan Schulz
  • Save
Upcoming project logo logo illustrator ui design web graphic simple project
Download color palette

I try to design a simple logo in Illustrator for an upcoming project of me. I hope you like it.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 13, 2012
Jonathan Schulz
Jonathan Schulz

More by Jonathan Schulz

View profile
    • Like