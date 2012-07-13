Steve ✦ Lowtwait

Orange Knob

Orange Knob design ui web knob
I did some fine tuning of the lighting and shapes of my kitchen appliance style UI knob. It's a little simplistic and I'm tempted to put more detail in the shapes, but it's going to be quite small in the UI.

Check out my previous shot to see more accurately how small it will be.

UI Knob
Posted on Jul 13, 2012
