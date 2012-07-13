Giulio Magnifico

Notifications (for Dribbble)

Giulio Magnifico
Giulio Magnifico
  • Save
Notifications (for Dribbble) ui notification menubar
Download color palette

My point of view about the notifications menubar app by @Virgil Pana

View all tags
Posted on Jul 13, 2012
Giulio Magnifico
Giulio Magnifico

More by Giulio Magnifico

View profile
    • Like