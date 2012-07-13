A Scott

Wigwam Colour

Wigwam Colour illustration logo promotion
coloured sketches of all ideas for the client. They wanted a camp fire added and had a thing about using the whole figure. Didn't like the legs missing, didn't like beer bellies or busts. Despite me trying to convince them it'd go down well with holidaymakers. Client is ALWAYS right.

Posted on Jul 13, 2012
