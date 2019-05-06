Ink Round Stamp Concept

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Round stamp made for the Workers Union of Neorion
Harbor-based in Greek Island and symbolized by Hermes, the Greek ancient god of Transport and Market.
Let me know your thoughts.
See more of my work on my | Instagram