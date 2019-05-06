Markos Provelengios

Ink Round Stamp Concept

Round stamp made for the Workers Union of Neorion

Harbor-based in Greek Island and symbolized by Hermes, the Greek ancient god of Transport and Market.

Let me know your thoughts.
Posted on May 6, 2019
