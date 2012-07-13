Sandra

App sub-menu icons

Sandra
Sandra
  • Save
App sub-menu icons twg iphone icon app toolbar business user planning vector
Download color palette

I used the TWG iPhone Toolbar Icons as a base icon for an app menu, but I needed some more for sub-menu items hence I created a smaller icon to distinguish the meaning of the sibling items.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 13, 2012
Sandra
Sandra

More by Sandra

View profile
    • Like