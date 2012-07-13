Andrey Koval

On Friday 13th! The Mummy

Andrey Koval
Andrey Koval
  • Save
On Friday 13th! The Mummy illustration mummy character character design horror calligraphy
Download color palette

On Friday 13th =)
Large size http://andreykoval.com/images/pics/mummy.jpg
Calligraphy by kinessisk http://dribbble.com/kinessisk

View all tags
Posted on Jul 13, 2012
Andrey Koval
Andrey Koval

More by Andrey Koval

View profile
    • Like