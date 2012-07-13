Colin Watts

Kilimanjaro Expedition Logo Concept v3

Colin Watts
Colin Watts
  • Save
Kilimanjaro Expedition Logo Concept v3 kilimanjaro logo concept hand globe mountain branding
Download color palette

I tried reducing the size of the hand in order to make the mountain more grand but I didn't think it captured the brief I was given as well, which was "conquering Kilimanjaro". So I went back to the original proportions and tried to improve upon the shape of the hand. I'm pretty pleased with it now so will be aiming to introduce colour and typography next.

Ecfe20499c7c17731fc0ab2ecd9308f4
Rebound of
Kilimanjaro Expedition Logo v2
By Colin Watts
View all tags
Posted on Jul 13, 2012
Colin Watts
Colin Watts

More by Colin Watts

View profile
    • Like