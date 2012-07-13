Theo Bonham Carter

Support Page : Panic Button
When everything goes wrong, what you want on the support page of your website is a really punchy 'lunch nukes' type of button that makes people feel like their anger is rewarded.

Posted on Jul 13, 2012
