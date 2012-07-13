Adam Darowski

9.6% of all plate appearances

In case you're wondering how often, historically, a Hall of Famer comes up to the plate. It's typically about once each time through the lineup (many of these plate appearances are by players not yet eligible for induction).

Posted on Jul 13, 2012
