Gert van Duinen

New Tool, Blanc Canvas

Gert van Duinen
Gert van Duinen
Hire Me
  • Save
New Tool, Blanc Canvas wacom cintiq 24hd tablet design hd
Download color palette

Got a big piece of kit in my workflow, a Wacom 24HD. Need to get my ass back to work and see how I get on with it...

Have a nice weekend ya'll!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 13, 2012
Gert van Duinen
Gert van Duinen
Expert Logo Design & Brand Identity
Hire Me

More by Gert van Duinen

View profile
    • Like