Marcus Gellermark

Wrapp box

Marcus Gellermark
Marcus Gellermark
Hire Me
  • Save
Wrapp box wrapp gift newjob
Download color palette

Since I recently started working at Wrapp.com, I at some point had to make my own version of the fantastic Wrapp logo @Max Rudberg made! And yesterday was that day.
Just for fun! :)

View all tags
Posted on Jul 13, 2012
Marcus Gellermark
Marcus Gellermark
Product Designer Obsessed by Details & Playful UI
Hire Me

More by Marcus Gellermark

View profile
    • Like