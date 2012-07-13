Aidan Hornsby

A quick logo I've had to design for a project, it's necessary to keep the blue and white palette but ultimately this will likely need to be viewed on a light grey or even white background.

Any suggestions on how to make this work or general improvement would be greatly appreciated.

Posted on Jul 13, 2012
