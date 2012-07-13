Shaun Cuff

'M' logo concept

Shaun Cuff
Shaun Cuff
  • Save
'M' logo concept logo design
Download color palette

Here's a sneak preview of a mark I've created for a logo I'm working on. The client's surname is Monk, his trade is Building Preservation.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 13, 2012
Shaun Cuff
Shaun Cuff

More by Shaun Cuff

View profile
    • Like